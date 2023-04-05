HONOLULU (KHON2) — House Speaker Scott Saiki is responding with an offer to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

After the OHA chair accused Speaker Saiki of blocking proposed legislation that would allow for residential projects to be built in Kakaʻako.

OHA’s parcels in the area have a residential development ban in place, but Saiki now said a hefty payment could be on the table.

OHA now has a counteroffer to its proposal to develop housing on its Kakaʻako makai parcels which were transferred to the agency by the State in 2022.

Speaker Saiki presented this proposal to OHA and the Governor on Friday.

Speaker Saiki said that the $100 million reflects OHA’s appraisal of the land at $94 million.

Part of Speaker Saiki’s offer proposes to make $65 million available for repairs at the wharf.

Speaker Saiki was the only politician called out by name by OHA Chair Carmen Hulu Lindsey.

Lindsey claimed that Saiki blocked hearings for proposed legislation to allow OHA’s projects.

“Multiple statements by Speaker Saiki make it clear he is firmly against lifting the restrictions,” said Lindsey.

“It doesn’t matter who the developer is at Kaka’ako makai. My position is the same. I do not support residential development,” said Speaker Saiki.

An OHA spokesperson said the proposal involves a number of complex issues the board of directors must consider before providing an official comment.