HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oh My Grill is a locally owned Hawaiian barbecue restaurant with the mission to serve tasty Hawaiian BBQ plates with generous portions at affordable prices.

They recently announced a new location popping up in Aiea located in the Pearl Kai Shopping Center located off of Kamehameha Highway.

Courtesy: Oh My Grill

JJ Lee with Oh My Grill said their now three locations are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Some of their popular items are Chicken Katsu, Wagyu Burger, Pineapple Gelato Float and their Dole Whip Float.

They currently have a location in Don Quijote Food Court in Waipahu and in McCully Shopping Center in Honolulu.

At their newer location in the Pearl Kai Shopping Center they are selling some healthier items like acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothie, grilled salmon salad and more.

Courtesy: Oh My Grill

For more information or to check out their online menu head to Oh My Grill’s website.