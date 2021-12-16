Officials warn shoppers to stay vigilant during the holidays as thieves hunt for next victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers said holiday crime ruins the season for many people every year.

“The thieves are actually casing these parking lots and casing these establishments, watching for customers to go back to the vehicles to unload their items and to go back shopping, and it literally takes a matter of seconds to break into your vehicle,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

Keeping those empty reusable shopping bags in the car may be convenient, but it is one way to become a target.

“The bad guy walking by looks inside not realizing that there’s nothing in there and is going to shatter your window and take the items within,” Kim added.

The holiday shopping days may be long, but if for those who wait and hang out in their car, CrimeStoppers said to make sure to lock the doors and roll the windows up.

“We’ve had cases before where someone is sleeping in the car with the arms sticking out the window and their watch gets stolen or their phone gets stolen while you’re sleeping. Someone secretly opens up the back door, the front door and is able to steal any type of items are in there,” explained Kim.

Once shoppers get to the mall, be mindful of pick-pockets and consider carrying wallets in the front. Also, pay with a credit card as opposed to cash in the event money gets stolen, as well as park in well-lit areas.

“Park somewhere that’s going to be well lit and well-traveled. If you’re going to be shopping into the late nights, consider taking a friend or family member with you. If you’re uncomfortable returning to your vehicle, reach out to the security and an officer can escort you to your vehicle.” Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers

CrimeStoppers said if shoppers see any suspicious activity in parking lots or malls, either call 911 or mall security.