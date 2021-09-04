Officials warn public of scammers using Hawaii phone numbers to fake identity, collect money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Attorney General warned the public of a ‘spoofing’ scam that uses the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center’s main phone number: (808) 587-3100.

If anyone receives a call from (808) 587-3100 and is asked for private information or money, officials said to hang up immediately.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, ‘spoofing’ is when a caller falsifies information that is being transferred to caller ID displays in order to conceal their identity.

These scammers may use neighbor spoofing to make it seem like a call is coming from a local number, officials said. They may also spoof a number from a well-known and trusted company or government agency.

Officials reported that no law enforcement agency would contact people asking for money or sensitive information via phone. Personal information — including account numbers, Social Security numbers, passwords or other identifying details — should never be given out, officials said.