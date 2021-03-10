Officials warn Big Island residents, visitors to stay away from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

File – Visitors experience the summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Dec. 2020. (NPS photo/J.Wei)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HVNP) warned the public to stay away from the Park on Wednesday, March 10, due to the potential for flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Big Island through Friday, March 12, at 6 p.m.

HVNP officials said, radar reports from the National Weather Service indicate rain falling over the Puna District and offshore from the Kaʻū District that could move onshore and bring the potential for flooding.

Ponding has been reported on Route 130 in Puna between Pāhoa and Keaʻau. Only one lane of Highway 11 is open in Glenwood due to multiple large downed trees.

Officials said, postpone trips to HVNP until the weather improves.