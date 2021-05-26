Officials warn beachgoers to stay away from Kaimana Beach during Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials and Ocean Safety lifeguards at Kaimana Beach are asking beachgoers to find a different spot during Memorial Day Weekend.

Experts predict monk seal mom Kaiwi will wean her pup in the next couple of weeks and say it will be her most aggressive and protective period.

The seals are still in the area even though the barriers were taken down on Wednesday, May 19, and lifeguards are continually making announcements and asking swimmers to stay clear of the animals.

“So you may be having a fun time in the water, the mom swimming calmly. But we don’t know at what point in time she’ll become aggressive, So again, this weekend choose a different beach. There’s plenty of beaches here on Oahu.” David Schofield, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Kaiwi will leave after her pup is weaned. The pup, Lōli’i, is expected to stick around for one to two months.

NOAA officials will decide then on whether to relocate Lōli’i to a less crowded beach.