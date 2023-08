HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Maui Emergency Management Agency activated four sirens at 1:10 p.m. to alert people from Wahikuli to Honakowai about today’s fire.

Maui County officials said, “Since we are still in an active fire season, residents are being urged to sign up for MEMA alerts to receive emergency notifications.”

These alerts are sent by text message, email, pager and voicemail.

The link to sign up for the alerts can be found here.