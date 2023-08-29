HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for leeward portions of the islands this Thursday, Aug. 31.

Preparations are underway for the fire weather watch.

The state has military aircraft on standby on Maui that will assist with water drops if needed.

The Hawaii National Guard is looking at staging active duty guardsmen in strategic areas

and the big island is looking at placing military aircraft atPpohakuloa training area.

The National Weather Service is urging homeowners and the community to take precautions.

“Homeowners can prepare, cutting your yard, removing brush around your house. Making sure you don’t have leaves and debris in your gutters. Embers can fly a mile away from the fire and ignite new fires,” said John Bravender of the National Weather Service.

Officials urge the public to not park on dry grass during a fire weather watch.

Be careful burning items outdoors and when using power tools or garden equipment that can spark flames.