HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane season will quickly be upon us and now is the time to prepare your home, family and insurance.

Officials from NOAA will present their predictions for the hurricane season of 2023 on Thursday morning.

It was announced earlier this year that it is expected to be an El Nino year, which could bring more storms than Hawaii has had in recent years.

KHON2.com will be live streaming the outlook, which will start at 10:30 a.m.

Governor Green, NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center director Chris Brenchley and other officials will present information to help residents prepare.