Officials spot possible 8-10 foot shark at Kekaha Beach; public advised not to swim

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A possible eight to 10-foot shark was spotted near an area known as Intersections, and Ocean Safety Bureau officials advised the public to not swim at Kekaha Beach on Kauai until further notice.

According to officials, the shark chased a diver to shore around noon on Sunday, Nov. 28. No injuries were reported.

Warning signs were posted, and officials will continue to monitor and reassess the area on Monday, Nov. 29.

For updates, people can call the Ocean Safety Bureau at (808) 241-4984.