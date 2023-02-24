HONOLULU (KHON2) — The death of an elderly couple in Thursday’s Makiki fire highlights the need for extra safety measures to survive such a disaster. KHON2 spoke with experts on what the kupuna and their families should know to prevent a tragedy.

The Honolulu Fire Department has yet to determine what caused the house to go up in flames. Officials said an elderly man was found outside the home and an elderly female was found in one of the bedrooms. According to AARP, due to health issues the elderly are less likely to survive a fire.

“Individuals who are 65 and older are 2.6 times more likely than the general population to actually perish in the fire,” said Kealii Lopez, AARP Hawaii State Director.

HFD said there are ways for the elderly to increase their chances of survival. Smoke alarms are critical and for those who are hard of hearing, there are alarms that also have flashing lights.

“There’s also an accessory that can be placed underneath the mattress that will shake the mattress aggressively. So if they’re deaf, they will be woken up by the vibration,” said HFD Capt. Jaimie Song.

Different organizations like the American Red Cross can go to your house and set up a smoke alarm simply by signing up on their website. It’s also important to test them once a month to make sure they’re working. Having an escape plan is also critical. It’s best to practice that once every month. And be mindful of the necessary items you’ll need to escape.

“So if you need breathing assistance, anything along those lines, those are all items that you need to make sure you have quick access to so that you can get out of your home,” said Matthew Wells, American Red Cross Hawaii Regional Communications Director.

Capt. Song adds that it would be helpful for younger family members to have the escape plan written down, include some type of map and make sure everyone knows where to meet when they’re out safely.

“I would definitely draw something out, you could even have it posted in the house, the actual map posted in the house. and also highlight where that rally or meeting point is outside,” she said.

HFD said it’s also a good idea to make sure there’s no clutter that could block your escape path, which is why it’s good to practice that escape route regularly.