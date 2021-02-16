Officials searching for suspect after cat shot with arrow at Koko Head District Park

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(CrimeStoppers photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an unknown suspect who shot a cat with an arrow at Koko Head District Park.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials said, the suspect is wanted for first-degree cruelty to animals.

The arrow was able to be removed after the cat was found on Saturday, Feb. 13, and the animal is expected to make a recovery, CrimeStoppers said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Big Island police arrested a 61-year-old man earlier in February, 2021, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories