Officials searching for suspect after cat shot with arrow at Koko Head District Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an unknown suspect who shot a cat with an arrow at Koko Head District Park.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Officials said, the suspect is wanted for first-degree cruelty to animals.

The arrow was able to be removed after the cat was found on Saturday, Feb. 13, and the animal is expected to make a recovery, CrimeStoppers said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Big Island police arrested a 61-year-old man earlier in February, 2021, on suspicion of animal cruelty.