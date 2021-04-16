Officials searching for missing 16-year-old Waianae girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old Jayla Pesamino, of Waianae.

Pesamino was last seen leaving her Waianae residence at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, and has not been heard from or seen since.

CrimeStoppers says Pesamino might have been emotionally distraught when she left her home Wednesday evening.

Pesamino is described by authorities as Hawaiian, Caucasian and Puerto Rican, weighing 150 pounds and standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officials from CrimeStoppers say Pesamino was possibly wearing pink leggings, a tan sports bra and white “Crocs” footwear.

The public can call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.