File – Ocean Safety lifeguards participate in an interagency search-and-rescue exercise in east Oahu, Hawaii, April 29, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 11:29 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a missing swimmer in Kalihi off the Sand Island area.

The Ocean Safety Department watercraft staffed with lifeguards arrived at the ocean scene around 11:40 p.m.

HFD then stated that around nine minutes later, HFD’s Air 1 unit arrived to help search for the missing swimmer.

A 29-foot United States Coast Guard vessel also arrived at the scene for additional support.

HFD then had four scuba divers searching along the ocean floor while OSD searches the surface of the water.

This is an on going investigation.