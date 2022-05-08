HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department reported they are searching for a 23-year-old male near the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail.

HFD said they arrived at the scene to assist the Honolulu Police Department at around 6:08 p.m. on May 8.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HPD, a backpack belonging to the missing hiker was found on top of the trail on May 7. His car was located in the parking lot.

Officials initiated an aerial search on Sunday and had personnel searching the shoreline between Makapuu Beach Park and Maunalua Bay Beach.

While rescue personnel did their best to make use of waning daylight the search was terminated at 7:16 p.m. after it got too dark to continue.

HFD said they will search again tomorrow at first light.