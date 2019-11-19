HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are investigating a fire at a short term vacation rental in the Volcano area.
Officials say, at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, guests arrived to find smoke coming out of the building’s seams.
Fire crews found all windows to be whited out with paint, and the furniture inside piled up and in flames.
Officials believe the fire was intentionally set.
It caused about $56,000 in damage.
- Officials say Volcano vacation rental fire was intentionally set
- ‘I call him to cheer him up, he cheers me up,’ Emotional Nick Saban opens up on legacy, love for Tua Tagovailoa
- University of Hawaii medical school JABSOM team honored by international health organization
- ‘Bows Football Final Mailbox – Episode 12
- Best of Honolulu Magazine: Gourmet Events Hawaii – Best Event Planning & Catering