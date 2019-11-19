Officials say Volcano vacation rental fire was intentionally set

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire officials are investigating a fire at a short term vacation rental in the Volcano area.

Officials say, at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, guests arrived to find smoke coming out of the building’s seams.

Fire crews found all windows to be whited out with paint, and the furniture inside piled up and in flames.

Officials believe the fire was intentionally set.

It caused about $56,000 in damage.