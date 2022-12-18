HONOLULU (KHON2) — Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.

Genki Kino, with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said the storm will peak Sunday night and into Monday and “a storm like this is not like every year event. It’s pretty rare. The last time I recall a storm this strong was probably in February of 2019 or so. That brought a lot of wind impacts as well, but one thing that’s different from that event is how unstable the atmosphere is. It’s a lot more unstable with this event.”

Officials said winds can reach up to possibly 60 miles per hour.

“The timings might be a little a little different from each island to island, but the whole state of Hawaii is going to get in widespread impacts. With the main impacts being wind, then heavy rain and the chance for some severe thunderstorms” Said Kino.

One resident from Lanai said he has not seen it this bad in a while and will stay inside until the storm is done. “I was very surprised when I woke up. This morning was very cloudy and then was light rain; and then after, it was raining very rainy. I was surprised!” said Josh Ige.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said that they do not anticipate the need to set up shelters but that they are in contact with Red Cross and each county’s civil defense if conditions worsen.

“Secure items in your yard. If you have decorations for the holidays, secure those and any loose items and check on your neighbors. They may not be able to get up on the roof or clean up around the yard.” Said Adam Weintraub, HI-EMA Communication Director.

“One of the main hazards though is downed power lines after a storm like this. Please, stay away from those. Report those to your electric company either Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Electric Utilities and use their outage map for information in your area,” added Weintraub. The National Weather Service said the wind and rain is looking to weaken on Tuesday, but northwest coastal residents should still be alert.

“It looks like the swell is going to peak, you know, late Sunday into Monday night. And during that time, you know, we could see some over wash on roadways. So, that could cause, you know, coastal erosion, especially during the early morning, Tuesday, high tide, that kind of coincides with the peak of the swell” Said Kino.