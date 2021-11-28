Officials say Kalihi area wildfire almost 100% contained

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalihi area wildfire — also called the Kahauiki Last Char fire — is expected to be fully contained by the end of day Sunday, Nov. 28, according to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

DOFAW officials said the fire started on the land below the Honolulu Forest Reserve on Thanksgiving day — Nov. 25 — and spread to State lands by Friday, Nov. 26. Between 10 and 21 firefighters have responded to the blaze since noon Friday.

The fire spread and burned near the Kamehameha IV Housing in Kalihi, crossed an access road on top and flowed over to the other side, DOFAW officials reported.

For the last two and a half days, fire crews monitored for hotspots; they also put out these hotspots, as well as smoky areas by hand and helicopter.

“We are fortunate that there is a road at the top of the ridge,” explained DOFAW Incident Commander Jason Misaki.

The road allowed for equipment and crews to have easy access. Two portable water tanks were set up and used by helicopters for water drops on hot spots.

Misaki estimated that the Kalihi fire may have charred about 50-acres. He also stated that this fire serves as a reminder of how fast a wildfire can ignite and spread out — even in urban areas like Honolulu.

“Ten years ago, it was unusual for us to be fighting a fire in November. Now we’re called out pretty much every month, so there’s no longer a set fire season.” DOFAW Incident Commander Jason Misaki

DOFAW firefighters will be on the scene Monday, Nov. 29, to watch and confirm that the fire is completely out.