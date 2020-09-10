Officials reveal why HCCC inmates started fires, barricaded doors, broke windows on Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shakedown search for contraband was the reason why inmates on the Big Island caused a disturbance, the Department of Public Safety confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 9

The unrest began on Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 3:45 p.m. in the A-wing of the Wainuenue housing module at Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC). The shakedown was being conducted in that housing unit.

Officials say that there is no indication that overcrowding contributed to the cause.

“The staff were doing their job to eliminate a suspected contraband pathway and the fact of the matter is, the inmates didn’t like it. Ultimately, it’s about safety of inmates, our correctional officers and civilian staff, and the public,” said PSD Special Master Fred Hyun.

PSD officials said that one staff member was taken to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries and later released.

Eight inmates were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. They were all later medically cleared and returned to HCCC that night.

As for the damage done to the Waianuenue housing unit, it is still being assessed.

Officials say that the inmates broke windows and security screens, and set mattresses, plastic chairs and books on fire. There is also smoke damage from the fire and water damage from the activation of the sprinkler system.

Hawaii Island police are conducting a criminal investigation. They will make the determination of possible criminal charges.

An internal investigation is also ongoing.

The inmates housed in Waianuenue are sentenced felons serving short prison sentences of less than two years.

