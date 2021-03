HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday, March 23, in the parking lot of a high-rise apartment complex off Ala Wai Boulevard.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire and have not said whether anyone was injured.