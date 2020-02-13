Officials respond to a motorcycle-involved collision on Kunia Road

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police responded to reports of a motor collision on Wednesday, February 12.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, it happened around 5:09 p.m. in the area of Kunia Road.

So far, there’s been no word on any reported injuries. Road closures were also not made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story