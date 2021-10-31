Officials report 31 possible sea turtle nests near Marine Corps Base Hawaii

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Scientists at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii say there’s a good chance you may see a Hawaiian green sea turtle out for a swim near the base.

Turtle nesting season is from May to November. When the baby turtles hatch, they use natural light sources like the moon to guide them to the ocean.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Scientists are urging people in the area to turn off any outdoor lights that are not needed because the lights might confuse the baby turtles.

MCBH reports so far it has seen 31 possible nests.

If there are any complications during hatching, permitted scientists help to rescue any baby turtles that can’t make their way out of the nest chamber.

MCBH scientists are working to make sure the turtles are protected along with staff from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and Malama Na Honu.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

All turtles are protected by federal and state law.