Officials remind public to stay safe 4th of July weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials are reminding everyone to stay safe this holiday weekend as the nation celebrates Independence Day.

The Kauai Fire Department reminds the public that it is illegal to set off fireworks on public property, including streets, sidewalks or parks. In addition, removing the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework is prohibited.

The public is also advised that all aerial luminaries, also known as flying lanterns or flying luminaries, are prohibited, but fireworks and firecrackers can be ignited on private property between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 4.

“We are encouraging the public to be proactive when celebrating the fourth of July holiday weekend. Have a safe zone for fireworks and have enough water available via bucket or water hose to extinguish any fires or debris,” said KFD Fire Prevention Bureau Captain Jeremie Makepa. “As a reminder, Kauai may experience drier conditions in July that are conducive to brush fires, so it is essential to celebrate responsibly to prevent fires.”

Kauai police will be stepping up enforcement to help deter the use of illegal fireworks and firecrackers this weekend. Patrol officers will also be on the roads in an effort to curtail drinking and driving.

“We know how much fun it is for family and friends to gather during the holiday, but we want to remind everyone to please be responsible and not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. We also would like to encourage people to please be courteous of your neighbors and keep them in mind while celebrating,” said Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “It’s great to enjoy Independence Day with fireworks and firecrackers but it’s important to remember to do so legally, and to take into consideration the noise and smoke that can harm others, including our kūpuna, combat veterans and our beloved pets.”

People who wish to report illegal activity may do so by contacting Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711.