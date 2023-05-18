HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state on Thursday walked back assertions that wastewater issues in Kailua were minimized, just days after the health department called a press conference to reinforce concerns about potential pollution of the popular beach area.

Sewage plants release partially treated water into the ocean at deepwater outfalls.

When tests at the plant were high for a certain bacteria, the city posted warning signs at the beach.

Dr. Kenneth Fink from Department of Health said, “I do not believe the city and county of Honolulu downplayed any risks to public health and safety.”

They went above the permit requirements by issuing news releases and posting advisories along Kailua Bay.

“I am going to say I’m not so sure bigger signs create more reading. Okay, I will tell you that I am in favor of making sure we’ve got appropriate signage and a lot of it,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We’re about to invest $45 million in serious technology is going to help us alleviate this condition. On a going-forward basis.”

The city’s Windward facility had 13 days recently where tests exceeded allowable levels for the bacteria Enterococcus.

During four of those days, the same bacteria also tested high on Kailua Beach. The city points out those were after heavy rains and coincided with brown water advisories.