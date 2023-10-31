HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a voluntary recall of fruit puree pouches because they may contain high levels of lead.

The Food and Drug Administration said, the recall affects all lot codes and expiration dates of the “Wana-bana” apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches.

They were sold nationwide through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club and Amazon.

The FDA said, an investigation found four kids with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity.

If you have this product, do not give it to your child. If you already have contact your child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.

Symptoms of lead toxicity include headache abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

Long-term exposure could lead to irritability, lethargy, muscle aches, difficulty concentrating, tremors and weight loss.

These symptoms vary based on exposure.