Officials monitoring elevated levels at Lake Wilson as rain continues

The weather over the weekend has impacted drivers and event-goers on Ohau. To prepare for future emergencies, public safety officials and the Mayor gathered together on Sunday. Weather experts say Nuuanu got the most rain in 48 hours. But pretty much all of Oahu has gotten drenched, and now officials are monitoring elevated levels at Lake Wilson in Wahiawa.

Reports of downed trees, saturated grounds, and more rain to follow have Mayor Kirk Caldwell, first responders, and the Department of Emergency Management preparing what the weather might bring next.

“So far we’ve been pretty lucky on Ohau but there was a landslide on the Pali Highway earlier so it’s wet out there. It’s saturated, anything is possible,” said Hirokazu Toiya, Director of the Department of Emergency Management.

The Transportation Department had to close the right lane of the Pali Highway Kailua bound at the tunnels. A spokeswoman says the small saplings and rocks that fell on the road were outside the area where the state made repairs last year.

“So one thing is for us to be able to notify the public quickly should the situation escalate,” said Toiya.

One area officials are keeping a close eye on is the Wahiawa Reservoir or Lake Wilson. We’re told the gauges were around 82-feet which is slightly elevated.

“So at 82-feet that’s what’s considered level one. It’s not an emergency but it’s a situation in which we need to be paying closer attention,” said Toiya. “Beyond that, there are additional thresholds 84-feet and 86-feet. We are nowhere near that stage right now.”

While the weather rained on outdoor events, folks didn’t seem to mind. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii New Years Ohana Festival made adjustments and moved indoors, which led to a few entertainers getting cut.

“This is the first time in 27 years that part of our festival been rained out. But we take it as a blessing. It’s a new year. It is a way to start fresh. We are thrilled to get the chance to host everybody over here at the campus and really showcase what we do here at the Cultural Center,” said Jacce Mikulanec, Executive Director of JCCH.

Even on the last day of the Sony Open, spectators were out and about getting muddy and wet.

“We just wanted to come and see it for the first time, especially because he loves golf and I wanted to be a part of it and just check it out for myself why he loves it so much,” said Kellie Awong of Waianae.

“Family time. We like golf, it’s good to be outside because I feel like it’s been raining a lot so its good to get outside and see some good golf,” said Talaya Hart of Kaimuki.