HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital after crashing her mini-bike. Police say it happened Sunday around 3 p.m. in the Mililani area. The girl was riding a Kawasaki KDX50 minibike on Kahele Street. Police say she tried to turn onto Hoailona Street, but lost control and crashed into a concrete wall. Police say she was not wearing a helmet. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, this is the second incident involving a child within the last week. On March 20, a 14-year-old Waipahu teen lost control of his electric bike. He was killed in the crash.

The City’s Department of Transportation Services says there are some existing laws meant to protect keiki.

“The law requires that no one less than 15 years of age shall operate a motorized bicycle and no person under the age of 16 shall ride any kind of bicycle without a helmet,” said Roger Morton, Department of Transportation Services Director.

The Honolulu Police Department says some laws need updating, and it’s working with lawmakers to take into account speed, battery size, horsepower and wattage.

“How can we take steps to reduce the potential for accidents, injuries or fatalities?” Morton said. “How can these new technologies enhance our transportation system? We’re trying to keep up with the technology. It’s moving at a pretty rapid rate.”

DTS says with the wave of popularity for these mobility devices, safety on the roads takes everyone following the rules and driving with aloha.

“As these new technologies become more popular, people need to understand that they are vehicles. They’re not toys,” Morton said. “Our objectives are to drive our fatalities down to zero. That’s a lofty goal, and we’re certainly nowhere near that, but that’s what I think our entire community should be.”