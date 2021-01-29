Officials investigating overturned vehicle in Kaneohe

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to the scene of an overturned vehicle on Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe during the evening of Friday, Jan. 29.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) told KHON2, a 26-year-old female was treated and transported to a local hospital in serious condition. A second female victim was treated on scene but refused transport, according to EMS.

Police said, the accident occurred near Pua Inia Street shortly after 8:10 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not been released and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

