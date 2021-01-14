Officials investigating human skeletal remains found on Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials on Maui are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains that were found on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Lahaina.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources says, the remains were found at Puamana Park.

A site visit from the State Historic Preservation Division found at least four different areas on the coastline to have partially exposed remains from costal erosion.

The State will determine if the remains are iwi kūpuna.