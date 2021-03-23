Officials investigating burglary at UH Mānoa faculty apartments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the University of Hawaii at Mānoa (UH) Department of Public Safety (DPS) are investigating a burglary that took place at the Waʻahila Faculty Apartments around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 22.
DPS officials said, Honolulu police responded to the incident.
According to DPS, a resident was sitting in the apartment when a female suspect entered the residence through an unlocked screen door and stole items off a nearby shelf.
The suspect ran from the apartment after seeing the resident, according to DPS officials.
The suspect was described by the witness as female, standing 5 feet tall with a petite build and wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.
DPS is reminding the UH community to call officials if they see suspicious individuals loitering in areas seemingly without legitimate business, peering into windows or buildings after hours, looking into car windows or sleeping in buildings.
Those with information about this burglary are asked to call DPS officials at (808)-956-6911.