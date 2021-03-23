Officials investigating burglary at UH Mānoa faculty apartments

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the University of Hawaii at Mānoa (UH) Department of Public Safety (DPS) are investigating a burglary that took place at the Waʻahila Faculty Apartments around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

DPS officials said, Honolulu police responded to the incident.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to DPS, a resident was sitting in the apartment when a female suspect entered the residence through an unlocked screen door and stole items off a nearby shelf.

The suspect ran from the apartment after seeing the resident, according to DPS officials.

The suspect was described by the witness as female, standing 5 feet tall with a petite build and wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.

DPS is reminding the UH community to call officials if they see suspicious individuals loitering in areas seemingly without legitimate business, peering into windows or buildings after hours, looking into car windows or sleeping in buildings.

Those with information about this burglary are asked to call DPS officials at (808)-956-6911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

27-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash in Waianae

Local musicians return to live performances after a year away from the stage

Big Island mother sentenced to 10 years probation for manslaughter, starvation of her daughter

New call center aims to simplify COVID-19 vaccination registration process for kupuna

What to do about gun violence in America? Senate divided over right answers

Police seek witnesses to murder of Pearl City man found in Kahalu’u

More Top Stories

Trending Stories