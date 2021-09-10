Officials investigate Pahoa house fire, building damage estimated at $107,500

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters are investigating the cause of a building fire in Pahoa that they extinguished on Thursday, Sept. 10.

According to officials, damage costs are estimated to be about $107,500.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on Lanai Street, officials reported. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 1:26 a.m. and noticed the single-story home on fire, as well as surrounding trees and bushes being threatened by the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 1:40 a.m. and fully extinguished at 2:49 a.m., officials said. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.