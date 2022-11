HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City said they have placed booms to help manage and contain foamy substance found in Enchanted Lake.

According to the City, the source of the substance in the canal is unknown and they are waiting for the Department of Health to conduct a sampling of the material.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone who witnesses any material directly flowing into the canal is urged to alert the City by calling (808) 768-3242.