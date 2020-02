HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii Island, a home in Hilo went up in flames on Sunday afternoon, February 9.

Fire crews were called to Alohalani Drive just before 1:00 p.m.

When they arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the front of the house.

Officials say a live power line was also burned through and was laying across the road so a HELCO crew was called in.

No one was injured and the damage is estimated at $160,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.