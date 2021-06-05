Officials identify Kailua man in fatal motorcycle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died in a collision in east Oahu on Thursday, June 3, as 35-year-old Alex Wirkus, of Kailua.

Police say a truck was heading west on Kalanianaole Highway shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when it made a turn onto Nawiliwili Street.

Wirkus was coming from the opposite direction when he hit the truck, slid and then hit another vehicle, officials said.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Wirkus was speeding at the time of the collision.