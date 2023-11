HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire and Police found a body in a canal in McCully Sunday night.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said at 6:19 p.m. the body of an adult male was found unresponsive.

HFD and HPD made resuscitation efforts but failed to bring the man back.

He was officially pronounced dead by a doctor.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police said there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances or injuries.