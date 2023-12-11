HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hanukkah celebrations are underway for many in Hawaii, but this year’s festive season is being received with much more caution.

There is an increase in hate speech and crimes being reported throughout the country, U.S. Attorney Clare Connors said this is an issue closely monitored in Hawaii.

“We have been seeing a significant rise in hate crimes that are targeting Jewish, Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian members of our community,” Connors said. “Here in Hawaii, we are working with our community members with our local and federal law enforcement to get a better handle on what we’re seeing.”

This weekend, an email threatening Temple Emanu-El and other synagogues was reported to police and the FBI.

Temple Emanu-El Rabbi-Cantor Cheri Weiss said, “The support we have received, not just from law enforcement, but also from other faith leaders and other individuals that live here. To show their support to contact us and let us know how much they care, it really means the world to us.”

The Department of Attorney General said it is aware of antisemitic emails to some Jewish institutions, and the department is communicating with federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Rabbi-Cantor Weiss said they take security and any threats seriously.

Weiss said, “It is in fact our number one priority.”

Connors said once speech turns into a threat, there are consequences.

Connors said, “You have First Amendment rights but the moment you make a threat, you are now engaging in criminal conduct at least on the federal side.”

Last year, 33 hate crime incidents were reported in Hawaii, but Connors said those cases are underreported.

The FBI encourages people to report suspicious activity and/ or individuals to law enforcement.

We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. The public should file a report with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call (800) CALL-FBI after notifying local police.