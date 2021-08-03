Officials encourage residents to plan ahead for back-to-school traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — August 3 marks the first day of school for many of Hawaii’s public school students. And, with the start of the school year, comes more traffic. The Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to plan ahead.

“We want to make sure everyone out on the road or sidewalks is aware of upcoming increases in activity around schools,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “Plan for your normal commute to take longer and keep an eye out for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Officials say taking public transportation, teleworking and car pooling can help to reduce traffic. For those considering taking these avenues, officials are also urging everyone to wear a mask and avoid shouting or singing to minimize spread of droplets. Keeping windows open to increase air flow can also help. Stay home if you’re feeling sick.

HDOT will be suspending daytime lane closures on Oahu during the first week of instruction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, which is set to be Aug. 23 through Aug. 27.