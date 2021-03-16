Officials continue recovery efforts after landslide on Kuhio Highway isolates North Shore community

HANALEI (KHON2) — Kauai officials reopened a single lane on Kuhio Highway for emergency access, allowing recovery efforts to continue for the isolated North Shore community while long-term repairs to the Hanalei Hillside remain ongoing.

Kuhio Highway remains closed between Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Plantation Road.

Officials say the single lane access is for critical services only and not available to the public. The Hawaii Department of Transportation says it will continue to work on a plan to provide public access later this week.

The Solid Waste Division will resume normal household refuse collection services to North Shore residents on Thursday, March 18. This means residents will have refuse collection on Thursday and Friday as normally scheduled.

Residents are asked to place bagged refuse in their carts the night before. Officials will not be picking up loose waste or bulky waste. For questions or more information, please call the Solid Waste Division at 241-4841.

Affected Hanalei to Hā‘ena residents needing to fulfill medical prescriptions should call the North Shore Pharmacy at 828-1844. A pharmacist will be available to deliver prescriptions to residents on Wednesday, March 17, at 2 p.m., at the Black Pot Beach Park.

The county is continuing to conduct damage assessments of storm-affected areas across the island. If your home suffered damages due to the March flooding, please visit the County of Kauai website and click on the green link “March 2021 Rain Damage/Flood Reporting” to complete a form. Affected residents will still need to file claims with their insurance companies for residential damage and personal property loss in addition to completing the form. For assistance on how to fill out the form, you may call KEMA at 241-1800.

