(Courtesy: Lindsie Fratus-Thomas)
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A spokesperson for Croman Corporation confirmed the four people killed in a helicopter crash on Kauai were employees of the company.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, while the helicopter was conducting training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) at Barking Sands.
The four employees killed were identified on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as:
- Daniel Maurice; 64, Chief Pilot, Check Airman and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner
- Patrick Rader; 55, Command Pilot, Check Airman
- Ericka Tevez-Valdez; 42, Mechanic and Aircrew
- Mathew Haider; 44, Mechanic and Aircrew
According to Croman Corp, Maurice is from Lyle, Washington, while the other three were Kauai residents.
The U.S. Navy, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrived on Kauai Wednesday to continue investigating the incident.
Witnesses in the area said they saw thick, black smoke at Barking Sands shortly after the crash.
Chris Turner, the boat captain for Na Pali Riders, was conducting a tour about a quarter-mile from Barking Sands.
Croman Corp stated they have provided Commercial Air Support Service to the Navy at PMRF since 2007.
KHON2 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.