(Courtesy: Lindsie Fratus-Thomas)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A spokesperson for Croman Corporation confirmed the four people killed in a helicopter crash on Kauai were employees of the company.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, while the helicopter was conducting training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) at Barking Sands.

The four employees killed were identified on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as:

Daniel Maurice; 64, Chief Pilot, Check Airman and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner

Patrick Rader; 55, Command Pilot, Check Airman

Ericka Tevez-Valdez; 42, Mechanic and Aircrew

Mathew Haider; 44, Mechanic and Aircrew

According to Croman Corp, Maurice is from Lyle, Washington, while the other three were Kauai residents.

The U.S. Navy, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrived on Kauai Wednesday to continue investigating the incident.

Witnesses in the area said they saw thick, black smoke at Barking Sands shortly after the crash.

Chris Turner, the boat captain for Na Pali Riders, was conducting a tour about a quarter-mile from Barking Sands.

“Erratically the helicopter made a severe spin to the right and nose down — full blast. It had gone from where it was up there to hitting the just the other side of the sand dunes there where the runway was to a massive explosion.” Chris Turner, the boat captain for Na Pali Riders

Croman Corp stated they have provided Commercial Air Support Service to the Navy at PMRF since 2007.

KHON2 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.