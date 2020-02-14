Officials conclude search on missing Swedish tourist off Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have concluded the search for the missing girl who was swept off Waimea Bay.

On February 7, around 6:52 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to Waimea Bay with seven units staffed with 18 personnel to search for a missing 20-year-old woman. Officials say that the woman, who has been identified as Hanna Wänerskog, a Swedish tourist, was swept into the ocean that evening. Wänerskog and two others were swept out to sea.

Two of them were able to swim back, but Wänerskog could not.

HFD and multiple other agencies searched for the woman in the air, on the surface, and on along the shoreline.

Officials say that gusty winds, heavy rains, and high surf made the search extremely difficult. And after three days of search, nothing was found.

Officials have concluded the search on Monday, February 10, at 5 p.m. pending the discovery of any new evidence regarding the missing woman’s whereabouts.