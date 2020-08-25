Officials complete construction on new groin to save Waikiki shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced that construction has been completed on the replacement for the 93-year-old Royal Hawaiian Groin in Waikīkī. Officials hope the new groin will help restore the damaged shoreline fronting the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

The new, sloping, rock rubble mound groin is 180 feet long and between 30 and 40 feet wide.

DLNR says the design objective of the new groin is to stabilize the beach fronting the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and eventually restore the shoreline to its pre-2012 position. No additional sand was included in this project, but plans are underway to conduct beach maintenance in the Royal to Moana beach cell this Fall.

“This is the first construction of a permanent structure on Waikīkī Beach in 50 years and highlights the need to continue to make much-needed improvements to Waikīkī Beach. This project is the first in a series of improvement projects planned for Waikīkī that will upgrade some of the degrading infrastructure on Waikīkī Beach, creating more stable beaches and result in a more resilient and robust economy and community.” Sam Lemmo, the Administrator of the DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL)

The $1.5 million, 10-week-long project was supported through a public-private partnership with the Waikiki Beach Special Improvement District Association (WBSIDA).

In addition, the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College program provided outreach and coordination for the project and will be involved with project monitoring and evaluation.

