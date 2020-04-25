Officials: Armored van heist was an inside job; two suspects charged in connection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men have been charged in connection to an armored van heist, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Twenty-three-year-old Ameer Davis of Kaneohe was charged by federal complaint with bank theft as an agent of, or as a person connected in a capacity with a federally insured bank on April 20.

On April 23, 19-year-old Landon Williams of Ft. Shafter was charged with conspiring with Davis in the theft.

An attorney said that it was alleged that on February 3, 2020, Davis was an employee of Pacific Courier, Inc. This is an armored services provider.

PCI had a contract to use its armored vans to transport money under the care, custody, and control of First

Hawaiian Bank (FHB), whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

On February 3, the PCI armored van in which Davis was

riding parked at the Ala Moana Shopping Center. Davis and all other occupants got out of the armored van, leaving it unattended.

Around 10:45 a.m., Williams and another individual exited a vehicle parked near the PCI armored van wearing Spiderman masks. Using a key left for them by Davis, they opened a side door of the PCI armored van and removed bags containing approximately $400,000 in federally insured funds.

The case is being investigated by the Honolulu Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say that the charges are allegations and that the two men are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.