HONOLULU (KHON2) — With all the monk seal activity on Kaimana Beach businesses around the area notice impacts.

Over the years Kaimana Beach has been a birthing ground for some Hawaiian monk seals. Most recently, Kaiwi has given birth to her fifth pup, a female pup named Pualani.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Marine volunteers indicated Pualani and Kaiwi have not been seen at Kaimana Beach since Friday morning.

By Monday night, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed that Pualani was weaned over the weekend.

Ropes and monk seal caution signs are being removed from Kaimana Beach, after a Hawaiian monk seal pup has been moved, after weaning over the weekend. Department of Land and Natural Resources

DLNR said they have relocated Pualani to an undisclosed location on Oahu on Monday night.

With much activity taking place at Kaimana Beach, Kaimana Beach Hotel in Waikiki “has had a uniquely positive impact,” said Kyle Swardenski, the hotel’s sales manager.

The seals have become an attraction for our guests and visitors alike, providing them with an extraordinary and memorable experience.” Kyle Swardenski, Kaimana Beach Hotel Sales Manager

Swardenski said because this animal is endangered, this attracts both visitors and the community.

The hotel has also contributed to conservation partnerships and support, and education events surrounding monk seals.

The hotel has also partnered with Hawaii Marine Animal Response for special booking packages that will donate $10, per night stayed, to HMAR and will also receive two complimentary beverages at the hotel coffee shop, Kaimana Coffee Co.

The hotel has also worked in partnership with HMAR to host educational activities with fourth graders.

The fourth graders named Kaiwi’s pup using genealogy, the location and time of birth, and physical traits.

“We also work in conjunction with NOAA and HMAR to educate our staff and guests about the importance of respecting wildlife and have provided guidelines on responsible behavior around the seals,” said Swardenski.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There are also monk seal prints, photographed by Erik Kabik, displayed in the lobby of Kaimana Beach Hotel that is for sale with part of the proceeds going to HMAR.