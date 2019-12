The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational event organizer Lian MacNamara said the official call has been made.

The Eddie is off.

MacNamara said due to the swell arrival time and questionable size the Eddie Aikau event has been called off.

MacNamara tells KHON2 The Eddie is on red alert which means there is no swell for the next week.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.