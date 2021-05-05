Officer of the Month honored for consistently deescalating tense situations

File – Hawaii Police Department officer Laurence Davis (left) receives the Officer of the Month award from an Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii member (right), April 23, 2021, Pahoa, Hawaii. (Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officer Laurence Davis of the Hawaii Police Department was recently honored by the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii as Officer of the Month for March 2021.

Officer Davis has been serving with Big Island police for two years.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to Big Island police, Officer Davis’ calm demeanor and ability to establish rapport with people has led to numerous tense situations being diffused.

Davis’ “ability to gain compliance and trust with both victims and offenders exemplifies the Hawaii Police Department’s stance on de-escalation and demonstrates the department‘s core values of integrity, professionalism, compassion, teamwork and community satisfaction,” according to Big Island police.

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaii honors a East Hawaii police officer every month. Supervisors from various police districts nominate the officer before a monthly winner is selected.

Officer Davis was met by Club members at the Pahoa Police Station on Friday, April 23, to present him with the Officer of the Month award.