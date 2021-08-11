Officer-involved shooting prompts partial shutdown of North School Street, at least 2 injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer-involved shooting prompted a partial shutdown of North School Street between Houghtailing and Aupuni Streets as police worked to defuse the situation.

HPD responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time. According to a witness who spoke to KHON2, the suspect in question involved appeared to be holding a machete.

EMS confirms a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after apparently suffering gunshot wounds. Another man, this one believed to be in his 30s, was also hospitalized and remains in serious condition with injuries stemming from an assault.

It is unclear whether the suspect or any officers are hurt, but the Medical Examiner was seen entering the area and is currently on site.

HPD is expected to hold a press conference later in the day to provide the latest details.