Officer-involved shooting in Hilo, two arrested in connection to a stolen car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are investigating an incident that occurred in Hilo involving the discharge of weapons by two on-duty officers after the driver of a stolen vehicle reportedly reversed towards an officer.

On March 19, at about 9:15 a.m., an officer observed a stolen early model green Jeep on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, traveling towards Hilo and relayed his observations to other officers in the South Hilo District.

The Jeep was stolen from a Kailua-Kona property on March 18 and Kona police initiated a pursuit after observing it in the Kona area, but terminated the pursuit after it left the district. Officers notified dispatchers that the Jeep was likely headed towards Hilo.

South Hilo patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep as it turned right onto Komohana Street, before turning right onto Ainaola Drive and traveling in the west direction. Officers continued to pursue the Jeep which came to an abrupt stop in the upper Waiakea-Uka area and one officer discharged his service weapon as the Jeep reversed towards another officer approaching the rear of the Jeep. The female passenger fled on foot into the pasture before being apprehended by other officers.

The Jeep continued driving up Ainaola Drive before another officer discharged a weapon towards the fleeing vehicle, which was subsequently stopped on the roadway. The driver fled on foot and ran into a nearby pasture before he was also arrested without incident.

Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa, 26, of Hilo is currently being held in the police cell-block while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section investigate the incident, which is classified as an Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

The female passenger, identified as 34-year-old Suiliana Tui of Hilo, was also arrested for suspicion of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for an examination that is unrelated to this incident and will be held in the police cell-block when she is discharged.

Both suspects were not injured.

Police are requesting any motorists or residents who witnessed the incident or those who may have video footage, to contact the police department at (808) 935-3311.