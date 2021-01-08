Officer involved in Kealoha case may receive reduced sentence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A retired Honolulu police officer who pled guilty to felony conspiracy in connection to the Kealoha’s mailbox theft case could receive a reduced sentence.

Federal prosecutors are recommending two years probation, 10 months of home detention and a 5,000 fine for Niall Silva in a motion filed in court.

They say, Silva has provided “substantial assistance in the investigation and prosecution of others.”

Silva has also been under pre-trial supervision without incident for the past four years.

He implicated other officers in a conspiracy to frame Gerard Puana — Katherine Kealoha’s uncle — for the theft of the Kealoha’s mailbox.