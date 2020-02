This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Officers Tiffany Enriquez, left, and Kaulike Kalama. Enriquez and Kalama were killed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)

MAUI (KHON2) – The Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union has started the The Officers Enriquez and Kalama Memorial Fund on Maui.

Those who want to donate may now do so at any Valley Isle Community FCU branch.

Donations will be accepted until the end of February.

Officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were shot and killed in the line of duty when responding to a call in the Diamond Head area in January.