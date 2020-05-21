Office spacing could be new trend as businesses open

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, photo, shows Interior Designer Stephanie Jones at the design firm Bergmeyer putting up a safe distancing reminder indicating one way foot traffic to a cubicle at the firms offices in Boston. When workers around the world eventually return to their desks, they’ll find myriad adjustments by their companies to reflect the post-pandemic “new normal” way of life, executives and experts say. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Water cooler talk may be silenced as offices begin to change their protocols to keep employees safe from COVID-19. Expect things like less interaction in person, and even the way your office desk is set up.

Before COVID-19 prompted Governor David Ige to shut down Hawaii’s non-essential businesses and forced other to work from home, office trends were geared toward collaboration and teamwork.

“Might see it kind of go away and move away a little bit from the open office and just spread out the work stations to separate pods.” WhiteSpace Architects Principal Laura Ayers said.

Plexiglass dividers are the quickest fix. Local supplier Min’s Plastics has seen a drastic increase in requests for the products.

Another easy fix is simply a change in schedules.

“A staggering of people coming in if your workstations or desks are close together in their current layout. Maybe looking at a staggered thing of days or times for employees.” Ayers said.

Working from home on some days might aslo become more common, making person desk spaces more likely to be shared. Those would need to be sanitized often.

“We’re kind of looking at things where you have much more kind of flexible plug-in sort of workstations but it’s not like you have your desk and you live there every day, but people can kind of pop in and come to the office as needed or for meetings.” Ayers said.

Conference rooms could be downsized, but still be available.

“Having some small kind of break out spaces is something we’ve been doing with some office layouts so maybe not a full sized conference room per se, but just a smaller room a couple people could meet.” Ayers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories